First Parkour World Championships Postponed Again In Japan

The first parkour world championships organized by the governing body of gymnastics was postponed a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: The first parkour world championships organized by the governing body of gymnastics was postponed a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) cited current travel restrictions and difficulties for the championships not taking place from March 26-28 in Hiroshima, Japan.

No new date was suggested for an event originally scheduled in April last year.

FIG has faced resistance from national parkour bodies worldwide while trying to establish control over the street-running sport.

The gymnastics body hoped to organize a recognized world championships as a step toward gaining Olympic recognition. FIG’s request to add parkour to the 2024 Paris Games was declined by the International Olympic Committee last month.

