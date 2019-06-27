First Wrestler of Indian Descent to Win WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal Signs New WWE Contract

Amidst a host of stars quitting WWE to join AEW, two-time WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, that will see him with the company for the next five years, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

It seems that WWE is trying everything to make sure that no one follows Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose out of the door and into AEW.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, multiple sources told them Mahal has signed a new five-year contract to stay with WWE. This follows word that Mojo Rawley and Mike and Maria Kanellis too have renewed their contracts with WWE.

Mahal is mostly known for his lengthy WWE title run from 2017.

After being cut from the company in 2014, Jinder got his act together and returned in 2016. While he was first placed as an undercard enhancement role, he was soon pushed to the main roster, eventually becoming the first wrestler of Indian descent to become WWE Champion. He would later lose it to AJ Styles before a promotional tour in New Delhi. After a brief US title reign, he is back to serving as enhancement talent it seems.

It is unsure what WWE has planned for him, but Jinder was most recently involved in the battle for the 24/7 championship with R-Truth, winning the belt on two occasions, once on a golf course and the second time on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport but then dropping the championship back to him as a result of being pinned whilst sleeping on the plane to Saudi Arabia.