First Wrestler of Indian Descent to Win WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal Signs New WWE Contract
Jinder Mahal, who won the WWE Championship belt twice back in 2017, signed a new five-year contract to stay with WWE.
Jinder Mahal signed a new deal with WWE (Photo Credit: WWE)
Amidst a host of stars quitting WWE to join AEW, two-time WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal has reportedly signed a new WWE contract, that will see him with the company for the next five years, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.
It seems that WWE is trying everything to make sure that no one follows Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose out of the door and into AEW.
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, multiple sources told them Mahal has signed a new five-year contract to stay with WWE. This follows word that Mojo Rawley and Mike and Maria Kanellis too have renewed their contracts with WWE.
Mahal is mostly known for his lengthy WWE title run from 2017.
After being cut from the company in 2014, Jinder got his act together and returned in 2016. While he was first placed as an undercard enhancement role, he was soon pushed to the main roster, eventually becoming the first wrestler of Indian descent to become WWE Champion. He would later lose it to AJ Styles before a promotional tour in New Delhi. After a brief US title reign, he is back to serving as enhancement talent it seems.
It is unsure what WWE has planned for him, but Jinder was most recently involved in the battle for the 24/7 championship with R-Truth, winning the belt on two occasions, once on a golf course and the second time on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport but then dropping the championship back to him as a result of being pinned whilst sleeping on the plane to Saudi Arabia.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
- Ajay Devgn, Kajol Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s