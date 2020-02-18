Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fit-again Sania Mirza Returns to Action at Dubai Open

Sania Mirza will take part in the Dubai Open after returning from a calf injury that she sustained during the Australia Open.

IANS

Updated:February 18, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Fit-again Sania Mirza Returns to Action at Dubai Open
Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Dubai: Returning from a calf injury, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is set to take part in the ongoing Dubai Open on Wednesday.

Sania had to cut short her campaign at the Australia Open in January due to the injury.

"Quitting off a grand slam tournament due to an injury is a sad experience. Especially, when you are back into the game after a long break. But thanks to my physio Dr. Faisal Hayat Khan (Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery) for making me fit for the tournament. I have started practicing and look forward to a great tournament," she said.

Sania floored her fans recently with a post on social media where she shared her weight loss journey and how she shed 26 kgs in four months aiming to make a comeback after a long layoff.

Sania returned to competitive tennis in style by winning the Hobart International title in January after defeating second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Sania returned to competition after a two-year hiatus, initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
