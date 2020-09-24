Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi Praises J&K Footballer Afshan Ashiq

Sep 24, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)

Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Milind Soman speaks to PM Modi as the Prime Minister jokes about the actor and fitness enthusiast's 'real' age.

PM Modi recalls how Milind Soman's mother has inspired him as she sets fitness goals at the age of 81.

Milind Soman says he does not need much to stay fit and tells PM Modi that one can stay fit with what they have if they have the mental motivation to maintain fitness.

He lauds PM Modi's inititive for the Fit India Movement and age specific fitness modules.