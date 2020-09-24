Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi Praises J&K Footballer Afshan Ashiq

India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue in celebration of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. PM Modi is speaking with model and avid runner Milind Soman.
The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from PM Modi on his thoughts about fitness and good health. Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar will be joined by other fitness influencers in the dialougue with PM Modi. In times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness.
Sep 24, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | PM Modi speaks to Rujuta Diwekar. She stresses on the importance of being Vocal for Local as it can not only help in economic upliftment of India but also help in their health.
PM Modi also reveals that he speaks t his mpther and says that she urges the Prime Misnister to have turmeric every day.
Sep 24, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Milind Soman speaks to PM Modi as the Prime Minister jokes about the actor and fitness enthusiast's 'real' age.
PM Modi recalls how Milind Soman's mother has inspired him as she sets fitness goals at the age of 81.
Milind Soman says he does not need much to stay fit and tells PM Modi that one can stay fit with what they have if they have the mental motivation to maintain fitness.
He lauds PM Modi's inititive for the Fit India Movement and age specific fitness modules.
Sep 24, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | PM Modi praises Jammu and Kashmir footballer Afshan Ashiq for her journey. He says Indian football fans will now be India's answer ot Bend It Like Beckham.
The young goalkeeper notes that fitness is important as a woman in India even in domestic life.
She says that she mediates in the morning. Says MS Dhoni is an inspiration because of his coolness and advises everyone to take lessons fro mthe former India cricket captain.
Sep 24, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Devendra Jhajharia, Indian Paralympic javelin thrower competing in F46 events, opens the Fit India Dialogue.
The Indian Paralympic champion narrates his journey to making India proud on the international stage. He lauds PM Modi's Fit India movement for reaching every household in India.
He recalls how he used to exercise and stay fit with cycle tubes when he did not have the means to procedure the professional equipments.
Sep 24, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with fitness influencers - Fit India Dialogue, begins.
Sep 24, 2020 11:58 am (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | The Fit India Movement envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched on August 29, 2019, has seen a collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.
Sep 24, 2020 11:55 am (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju posted this video ahead of PM Modi's Fit India Dialougue.
Sep 24, 2020 11:52 am (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Milind Soman urges Indians to tune in, says it "will be good to hear this discussion"
Sep 24, 2020 11:38 am (IST)
Sep 24, 2020 11:30 am (IST)
Fit India Dialogue 2020 Live Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens like cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers during a nationwide 'Fit India Dialogue' to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.
Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "People's Movement", the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation. The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue.
In the past one year, since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes have seen a combined organic participation of over 3.5 crore people, making it a true People's Movement.
The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement.