Fit India Dialogue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts with Fitness Enthusiasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness enthusiasts on Thursday after the completion of one year of the Fit India movement including cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Milind Soman.

"Fitness is key to competition," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that during Covid times fitness has got a new definition and it has become a people's movement, necessary for every age group.

"Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz" (A dose of fitness for half an hour daily), the PM said.

FIT INDIA DIALOGUE: HIGHLIGHTS

He said a family which plays and exercises together has an emotional bonding which has been proved during Covid times.

He said he believes that the people will join the Fit India movement and asked experts to help the people in becoming fit.

During his interaction with Kohli, the Prime Minister asked him how he maintains his fitness?

"I can't miss my fitness session," the cricketer replied. Kohli said that demands in life have increased and fitness is most important.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for mental and emotional fitness and interacted with seven people from diverse fields from female football player Afshan to yoga guru and fitness experts like Mukul Kanitker and Paralympian Devendra.