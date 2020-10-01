Fit India Freedom Run: Plogman of India Ripu Daman Bevli to Flag Off Plog Run on Gandhi Jayanti

A 2-km Plog Run will be organised on October 2, as part of the country’s Fit India Movement, to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness and fitness.

The Fit India Movement created history in 2019 when close to 30 lakh people joined the Fit India Plog Run as a mark of respect to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

This year, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the run will be held virtually with a mission to extend the number of participants to up to 2 crore from across the country.

The day will also mark the end of a 50-day-long Fit India Freedom Run which was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the movement. Fit India was launched in 2019 to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

Plogman of India and one of the ambassadors of the Fit India Movement, Ripu Daman Bevli is the face of the event which will be flagged off by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking about the event, Ripu Daman Bevli said, “We started the Litter Free India movement in 2017. With the Fit India’s association, we are aiming to take it to 2 crore people across the country. It would be different this time. We have been asking people to take all precautions. Just pick up a piece of litter and put it in a trash bin. And pledge not to litter again.”

“The simplest way would be to take a picture with a piece of litter and post it on social media. When the entire nation takes the pledge, we will see a Litter Free India.”

Ripu is the pioneer of the concept of plogging – a combination of jogging with picking up litter on the way.

Last year, Kiren Rijiju and Ripu Daman Bevli flagged off the Plog Run at the Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi with many elite personalities including wrestler Bajrang Punia being present at the event.