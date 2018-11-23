English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fitter, Stronger Sergio Aguero Credits Knee Surgery for Form Boost
The 30-year-old, who underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee in April, tops the league scoring charts with eight goals in 12 appearances in the ongoing campaign.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes the absence of knee pain after his recovery from surgery has helped the Argentine marksman extend his impressive goal-scoring run in the Premier League this season.
Playing in peak physical condition for the first time in years, City's record scorer Aguero reckons he is now able to carry out manager Pep Guardiola's pressing instructions more thoroughly.
"It all comes from my discomfort in my knee," Aguero told Sky Sports.
"I had been suffering for a long time, had a lot of medical treatment and physio here at the club... and then at the end of last season, I decided to go for surgery before the World Cup.
"Luckily, things are going well for me. Pep Guardiola is happy. I try to help the team and be the first one who starts the pressing. Now I feel much better, I can do it more consistently."
City sit two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the standings after a convincing 3-1 victory over local rivals Manchester United earlier this month.
The defending champions are yet to taste a defeat in the league this season and remain favourites to become the first club to defend the title since United achieved the feat in 2009.
"It's not easy to win the Premier League again, but I see the same energy and attitude as last season. That gives us confidence for the future," Aguero added.
"We know what our style of play is. We know how to press, how to start the build-up, how to play, all the movements, etc... It's going to depend on our mentality. If we manage to keep focused, we can achieve great things."
City resume their campaign after the international break against West Ham United and former manager Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium on Saturday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
