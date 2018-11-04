English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five-goal Inter Back Second in Serie A, Florenzi Rescues Roma
Inter Milan crushed Genoa 5-0 to reclaim second spot in Serie A on Saturday ahead of next week's Champions League blockbuster against Barcelona in the San Siro, but Roma needed a late Alessandro Florenzi volley to snatch a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina ahead of their midweek trip to CSKA Moscow.
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Milan: Inter Milan crushed Genoa 5-0 to reclaim second spot in Serie A on Saturday ahead of next week's Champions League blockbuster against Barcelona in the San Siro, but Roma needed a late Alessandro Florenzi volley to snatch a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina ahead of their midweek trip to CSKA Moscow.
Luciano Spalletti's Inter notched up their seventh straight Serie A win to move three points behind champions Juventus, who host Cagliari later on Saturday, and equal on points with Napoli who eased past Empoli 5-1 on Friday.
Top scorer Mauro Icardi was rested with an eye towards Tuesday's game in the San Siro after Inter lost 2-0 to Barcelona in the away leg.
But the team shrugged off the absence of their skipper as Roberto Gagliardini scored in either half.
Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario capped an impressive individual performance by scoring the fourth goal and setting up three others, including for Matteo Politano and fit-again Radja Nianggolan.
"We're ready to play Barcelona," said Spalletti.
I think we learned the lesson of the first leg when, once behind, their quality and experience never allowed us to question the result." In Florence, Florenzi snatched a point for Roma five minutes from time to cancel out Jordan Veretout's first-half penalty for the Tuscany side.
In a clash between two teams fighting for European places Fiorentina, in sixth, stay just ahead of Roma on goal difference.
Roma had the best of the first half with a Federico Fazio header getting dangerously close and Edin Dzeko firing wide after 20 minutes.
But Fiorentina took the lead after a penalty awarded for a light challenge by Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on Giovanni Simeone after half an hour.
Eusebio Di Francesco's side continued to push forward with Lorenzo Pellegrini hitting the woodwork and Dzeko again unlucky before Florenzi volleyed in the equaliser.
"We threw away two points," said Florenzi.
"We played better than we have in a long time.
"There was this penalty, which you could give or not give."
'A boost'
Earlier Inter dominated Genoa on front of 70,000 spectators in the San Siro.
Gagliardini fired in the first from close range after 14 minutes after a cross from Mario who then found a way through for Politano two minutes later.
Gagliardini got his first Serie A brace just after the break. The second came from a rebound after Genoa goalkeeper Andrei Radu had cleared an Ivan Perisic effort off the line.
Mario then broke through to score in injury time drilling a low shot into the corner of the net before setting up late substitute Nainggolan, back from an ankle injury, who headed in the final action of the night.
"After a difficult start to the season, I needed a boost," said Gagliardini.
"I'll try to continue like this. It is tough not playing often, but Inter are doing well and we are all happy about that."
Spalletti praised Gagliardini's attitude.
"When I left Gagliardini out against Lazio, he was clearly disappointed. He is off the Champions League squad list too but he showed how much he wants to help the team.
"He was rewarded for his professionalism."
Luciano Spalletti's Inter notched up their seventh straight Serie A win to move three points behind champions Juventus, who host Cagliari later on Saturday, and equal on points with Napoli who eased past Empoli 5-1 on Friday.
Top scorer Mauro Icardi was rested with an eye towards Tuesday's game in the San Siro after Inter lost 2-0 to Barcelona in the away leg.
But the team shrugged off the absence of their skipper as Roberto Gagliardini scored in either half.
Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario capped an impressive individual performance by scoring the fourth goal and setting up three others, including for Matteo Politano and fit-again Radja Nianggolan.
"We're ready to play Barcelona," said Spalletti.
I think we learned the lesson of the first leg when, once behind, their quality and experience never allowed us to question the result." In Florence, Florenzi snatched a point for Roma five minutes from time to cancel out Jordan Veretout's first-half penalty for the Tuscany side.
In a clash between two teams fighting for European places Fiorentina, in sixth, stay just ahead of Roma on goal difference.
Roma had the best of the first half with a Federico Fazio header getting dangerously close and Edin Dzeko firing wide after 20 minutes.
But Fiorentina took the lead after a penalty awarded for a light challenge by Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on Giovanni Simeone after half an hour.
Eusebio Di Francesco's side continued to push forward with Lorenzo Pellegrini hitting the woodwork and Dzeko again unlucky before Florenzi volleyed in the equaliser.
"We threw away two points," said Florenzi.
"We played better than we have in a long time.
"There was this penalty, which you could give or not give."
'A boost'
Earlier Inter dominated Genoa on front of 70,000 spectators in the San Siro.
Gagliardini fired in the first from close range after 14 minutes after a cross from Mario who then found a way through for Politano two minutes later.
Gagliardini got his first Serie A brace just after the break. The second came from a rebound after Genoa goalkeeper Andrei Radu had cleared an Ivan Perisic effort off the line.
Mario then broke through to score in injury time drilling a low shot into the corner of the net before setting up late substitute Nainggolan, back from an ankle injury, who headed in the final action of the night.
"After a difficult start to the season, I needed a boost," said Gagliardini.
"I'll try to continue like this. It is tough not playing often, but Inter are doing well and we are all happy about that."
Spalletti praised Gagliardini's attitude.
"When I left Gagliardini out against Lazio, he was clearly disappointed. He is off the Champions League squad list too but he showed how much he wants to help the team.
"He was rewarded for his professionalism."
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...