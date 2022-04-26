Five Olympic Golds in One Picture: Neeraj Chopra Meets Former Champions

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra recently met 2016 champion Thomas Rohler and three-time Olympic gold medalist Jan Zelezny.

Rohler posted a photo of him with Chopra and Zelezny on Instagram and wrote, “FIVE OLYMPIC GOLDS in one picture.”

Chopra was seen with Rohler and Zelezny in Turkey. The 24-year-old Indian athlete is presently training in Belek

Rohler had won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in javelin throw and in 2018 he became the European Champion as well. But the German could not defend his title at Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from qualifying because of his injury. Zelezny, on the other hand, won three Olympic gold medals- 1992, 1996 and 2000.

In the Tokyo Olympics which were held last year, Chopra clinched a gold medal and became the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field events in Olympics. The javelin thrower also became the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. The air rifle shooter had claimed a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra’s first throw covered a distance of 87.03m but his next throw turned out to be the best one. He delivered a second-round throw of 87.58m and it eventually became the best throw. It is important to mention that earlier this season, Chopra had also broken his own national record with a throw of 88.07m.

Following his achievement, Chopra was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Along with Chopra, Paralympic gold medalist badminton player Pramod Bhagat was also awarded the Padma Shri. Bhagat won the gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

India had bagged seven medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu claimed a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal in the 57kg men’s freestyle category. PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Lovlina Borgohain contended with bronze. The Indian men’s hockey team also won a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics.

