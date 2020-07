FKB vs MWJ Dream11 Team New Zealand Basketball League, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets - Playing V, Top Picks - July 4, 2020

Franklin Bulls will square off against Manawatu Jets on Saturday, July 4 | The New Zealand Basketball League, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets will be played at the Franklin Pool and Leisure. Franklin Bulls are 3rd in the New Zealand Basketball League 2020 score table with six points in five matches. Whereas, Manawatu Jets have four points in their kitty. In the last league game, Bulls faced Otago Nuggets and won the match 89-75. On the other side, Jets managed to keep a clean sheet with a 108-98 win over Canterbury Rams.

The New Zealand Basketball League 2020 at Franklin Pool and Leisure fixture is scheduled to take place at 11 am IST.

New Zealand Basketball League Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets: FKB vs MWJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Point Guard: Jackson Stubbins, Haize Walker

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Shooting Guard: Nikau McCullough, Jayden Bezzant

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Small Forward: Hyrum Harris

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Power Forward: Sam Timmins

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Centre: Tom Vodanovich, Dominique Kelman-Poto

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Franklin Bulls possible starting lineup vs Manawatu Jets: Jackson Stubbins,

Nikau McCullough, Isaac Davidson, Sam Timmins, Dominique Kelman-Poto

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs MWJ, Manawatu Jets possible starting lineup vs Franklin Bulls:

Haize Walker, Jayden Bezzant, Hyrum Harris, Taane Samuel, Tom Vodanovich