FKB vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountainairs - Playing V, Basketball

League leaders Franklin Bulls will be welcoming Taranaki Mountainairs on Tuesday July 7. The match will be played at The Trusts Arena, Auckland. The league leaders are at a total of eights points of six matches. Till now, they have only lost two matches and have managed to register their win in six matches which includes their latest win against Manawatu Jets. They defeated the team by a score of 83-72 on July 4.

Taranaki Mountainairs, on the other hand, are placed at the third spot on the points table. They have managed to score six points of six matches. The team, as of now, have won and lost three matches each. In its latest fixture against Manawatu Jets on July 5, it was on the losing side. The final score of the game read 92-103.

New Zealand Basketball League Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs: FKB vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Point Guard: D Raukawa, F Mulvihill

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Shooting Guard: C Woodbridge, S Temara

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Small Forward: M Dance

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Power Forward: S Timmins, M Jones

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls vs Taranaki Mountain Airs Dream11 Centre: J Valangina

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Franklin Bulls possible starting lineup vs Taranaki Mountain Airs: C Woodbridge, S Timmins, J Valangina, K Photo, I Davidson

New Zealand Basketball League FKB vs TNM, Taranaki Mountain Airs possible starting lineup vs Franklin Bulls: D Raukawa, F Mulvihill, S Temara, M Dance, M Jones