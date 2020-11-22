News18 Logo

Flamengo Return To Top Spot With 3-1 Win Over Coritiba

Flamengo Return To Top Spot With 3-1 Win Over Coritiba

Flamengo returned to the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday with a 31 win at home to Coritiba.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Flamengo returned to the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday with a 3-1 win at home to Coritiba.

Bruno Henrique put the home side one up after just three minutes when he headed home a cross from Giorgian De Arrascaeta and then De Arrascaeta turned scorer 24 minutes later when his shot wrongfooted the goalkeeper.

Rene completed the scoring for the reigning champions with 15 minutes of the second half gone.

William Mattheus scored a late consolation for the visitors.

The result lifts Flamengo into top spot, one point ahead of Atletico Mineiro, who play Ceara on Sunday.

Coritiba are in 18th place in the 20-team table.


  First Published: November 22, 2020, 6:06 IST
