Flames Remove Interim Tag, Announce Geoff Ward As Head Coach

The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag from Geoff Wards job and made him the NHL clubs head coach.

CALGARY, Alberta: The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag from Geoff Wards job and made him the NHL clubs head coach.

Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism when he coached in the minor leagues.

A .500 team at that time, the Flames rallied from the controversy to go 25-15-3 under Ward.

Calgary was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.

The Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to advance.

  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 9:54 PM IST
