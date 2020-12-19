Florida Gulf Coast Routs Webber International 112-39

FORT MYERS, Fla.: Dom London had 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast easily defeated Webber International 112-39 on Friday night.

Cyrus Largie had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (4-2). Franco Miller Jr. added 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Qwanzi Samuels had seven rebounds. Dakota Rivers had a career-high six blocks plus seven points.

It was the first time this season Florida Gulf Coast scored at least 100 points.

Kris Goettert had seven points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com