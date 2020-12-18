News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Florida Signs Anthony Duclair To 1-year Contract
1-MIN READ

Florida Signs Anthony Duclair To 1-year Contract

Florida Signs Anthony Duclair To 1-year Contract

AllStar winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a oneyear contract, the team announced Thursday.

SUNRISE, Fla.: All-Star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Duclair had a career-high 23 goals and 17 assists for Ottawa last season. Florida becomes his sixth team; Duclair has 79 goals and 83 assists in parts of six NHL seasons.

Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. He possesses tremendous speed and goal-scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season.

Duclair has also played for Columbus, Chicago, Arizona and the New York Rangers.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...