News18» News»Sports»Flowers Scores 18 To Carry South Alabama Over Troy 73-70
1-MIN READ

Flowers Scores 18 To Carry South Alabama Over Troy 73-70

MOBILE, Ala.: Michael Flowers posted 18 points and seven rebounds as South Alabama edged past Troy 73-70 on Thursday night.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for South Alabama (13-8, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. John Pettway added 14 points. Kayo Goncalves had 11 points and seven rebounds. Sam Iorio tied a career high with six blocks plus eight points.

Nick Stampley had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (10-11, 4-7). Duke Miles added 14 points and six assists. Khalyl Waters had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


