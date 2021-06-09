Floyd Mayweather on Why He Fought Against YouTuber Logan Paul

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather engaged in a much-anticipated match with American YouTuber Logan Paul last weekend. The 26-year-old YouTuber was knocked out in the end after the match which ran for eight rounds. Mayweather had retired from professional boxing with 50 wins from 50 fights but came back to the ring for a “special exhibition” against Paul. Considering the kind of reputation Mayweather holds in the world of professional boxing where he is known as a legend, the boxer was asked by reporters if he has damaged his legacy by taking part in the fight.

Responding to the question, Mayweather said that it is often believed that some things are not all about the money but from his perspective, a person’s kids cannot survive on his legacy. So, making money does matter to him. Mayweather went on to say that just the patches on his boxing trunk are priced at $30 million, and asked who is really the smartest professional in the sport of boxing.

Mayweather said that he does not care if people do not want to see him do exhibitions. He suggested such people to not come to matches. “Don’t watch. When it comes to legalised bank robbing, I’m the best,” said Mayweather.

Mayweather, nicknamed Money for the huge amount of prizemoney involved in his bouts, is known for his no-holds-barred approach, both on and off the ring.

Mayweather said that he isn’t bothered if the press writes good stories or bad stories because he believes at the end of the day he will always have the last laugh. The boxing professional and promoter is quite proud of how he has made the money in the business and said that people should look at the house he goes to and look at the house his opponents go to.

Mayweather went on to say how he made “extraordinary” boxing players like Canelos Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao look “ordinary” with the fortune that he has amassed over the years. Hence, jumping back to the boxing ring when he saw a chance to do a “quick heist” was the natural thing to do for him.

