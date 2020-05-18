SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Floyd Mayweather Rematch Inevitable, Will Win This Time: Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Conor McGregor (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Conor McGregor said that it is 'inevitable' that he will have a rematch against Floyd Mayweather and that this time, he will win the match.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Conor McGregor has said that a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is "inevitable" and that this time, he will win the match.

McGregor was responding to the praise he got from boxing great Mike Tyson for his performance in his fight against Mayweather in 2017.

"It's a spectacle, but listen, this is where it's not a spectacle," Tyson said on the podcast, 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. "He never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter of the last 100 years of boxing... He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years. Did he accomplish something? ... Look at what he had to fight against and look what he did when he fought against him."

McGregor later in a tweet thanked Tyson and said that he will beat Mayweather in their second bout. "Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd's style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike."

The match, also known as "The Money Fight," was highly publicised with an extensive promotion tour before it in which the two fighters, particularly McGregor, engaged in a war of words. Mayweather extended his unbeaten streak to 50-0 after beating McGregor via technical knockout in the 10th round.

The fight was part of an extensive hiatus McGregor had taken from mixed martial arts and he went on to fight twice in the UFC, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and then beating Donald Cerrone in 2020.

