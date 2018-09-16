English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Mayweather Says He Will Fight Pacquiao Again This Year
Former heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather said on Saturday he was coming out of retirement for a 2018 rematch with Manny Pacquiao.
(Image: Reuters)
Former heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather said on Saturday he was coming out of retirement for a 2018 rematch with Manny Pacquiao.
"I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," Mayweather, 41, said on his Instagram account. "Another 9 figure pay day on the way."
An accompanying video showed the two fighters at a music festival in Tokyo but it was difficult to hear what they were saying.
In a later video obtained by ESPN, Mayweather says, "Tokyo Japan here we go.... I'm coming back in December."
He added, "I'm going to take it (the belt) from him like I did before. We gonna get the payday and I don't want no shoulder excuses."
A rematch had been speculated for years after the two met in a ballyhooed 2015 fight.
Undefeated Mayweather scored a unanimous decision that earned him an estimated $220 million. Pacquiao later said he was hampered by a right shoulder injury.
Mayweather was back in the ring in 2017, winning by a technical knockout over mixed martial arts world champion Conor McGregor to run his boxing record to 50-0.
He earned a reported $300 million and McGregor $100 million in one of the richest fights in history.
Pacquiao (60-7-2) last fought in July, knocking out Argentine Lucas Matthysse.
Afterward, when asked about a rematch with Mayweather, the Filipino boxer said: "I have the belt, so it's up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let's do a second one."
Loading...