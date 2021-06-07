Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Boxing Match: Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming PPV in India

Boxing’s undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul face off in a pay-per-view exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida on Sunday.

“I don’t look at is as a fight; I think my opponent looks at it as a fight,” Mayweather said during a media gathering Thursday in Miami Beach. ”I look at it, for one night, I’ll be entertaining the people. I do it when I want to. We’re going to go out there have fun Sunday and give the people what they want to see.”

The enviable pay-per-view stripes Mayweather earned during his unblemished 50-fight career and Paul’s reported 29 million followers on his social media platform helped move the event to a football stadium. The Mayweather-Paul marquee is supported by additional bouts involving former world champions.

Mayweather and Paul are to box eight, three-minute rounds. There will be no scoring. Each can win only by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification.

Another feature is the floating weight limit. Paul will be allowed to weigh as much as 190 pounds. The heaviest Mayweather weighed for a boxing match was 151 pounds for his super welterweight title fight against Miguel Cotto in 2012. The 5-foot-8 Mayweather began his career in the 130-pound junior lightweight division.

Paul, 29, has one previous boxing exhibition. He lost a split decision against fellow YouTube personality KSI (Olajide William Olatunji) in November 2019.

Mayweather won world titles in the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight classes during his 21-year career. He defeated Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Many boxing experts consider Alvarez the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighter.

Here is the main card of the

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colin

Jarret Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell

When and where will the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match be held?

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match will be held on Sunday, June 6 (Monday, June 7 at 5:30 am IST).

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match on TV in India?

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match will not be shown live on TV in India.

Where to watch Live Streaming of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match online?

Viewers can live stream the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match will on showtime.com and Fanmino.com for Rs 4,400 as pay-per-view.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here