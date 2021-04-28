After months of speculation and bouts of trash talking online, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be officially taking on YouTube star Logan Paul in a high-stakes exhibition bout at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 6.

“Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium” the boxing legend’s official promotion handle wrote on Twitter. The tweet further mentioned that “Mayweather Promotions,” along with “Fanmio and Showtime will team up” for the“epic event."

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock Sunday, June 6th #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl— Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

The fight is being held a day later to avoid a clash with the lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and Australia’s George Kambosos Jr, scheduled for June 5.

Meanwhile, YouTube personality Paul, who boasts of more than 20 million subscribers on the video sharing platform for his comedy sketches and video blogs, in a tweet shared that he’ll be up against the 44-year-old Mayweather. Along with a 22-second video he wrote that “it’s finally official”

it’s finally official… fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

While the upcoming bout will likely be one of the most lucrative in combat sports history, however fans could not believe their eyes when they logged onto Twitter recently. Although, the news may have excited followers of both the stars but it receive mixed reactions for both camps. Many termed it as “one-sided” while some were optimistic that Logan may emerge triumphant.

One user called Logan “crazy” as he is “fighting Mayweather Jr.”

Yeah, crazy that he’s fighting Mayweather Jr.— Faren Smith (@FarenSmith4) April 27, 2021

Another used a GIF of Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg’s “Stop It” to ridicule the bout.

A third used the popular “Hell Naw” meme to express his reaction.

One supporter used Logan’s infamous fight against fellow YouTuber KSI and wrote that he should “Do this to Floyd”

Do this to Floyd ! pic.twitter.com/YKy04i68u9— Bruh (@spammmxak) April 27, 2021

Another termed the match as “GOATS vs 0-1-1 YouTube dude”

50-0 and one of the GOATS vs 0-1-1 YouTube dude pic.twitter.com/cw5Up3RqRk— I say what I want u don’t like it Fuck u (@Anthonyfrye_12) April 27, 2021

One Twitterati wrote that Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight the YouTuber. He should instead take on “Charlo Spence” or “Crawford” a opportunity.

You really coming out of retirement to fight someone who’s been a YouTuber most of his career…You could’ve gave one of the Charlo’s Spence, or Crawford a opportunity ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3IiwJOQDSG— BoogieManBeatz (@BoogieManBeatz) April 27, 2021

The announcement gave no further information about specifics of the fight such as number of rounds or the size gloves would be used.

43-year-old Mayweather retired two years ago after an unbeaten career spanning three decades. The GOAT has an impressive 50-0 career record and has “retired” and returned several times since his 2015 bout against Andre Berto. Whereas the 26-year-old YouTuber’s boxing experience consists of just two matches –one exhibition and one professional against British YouTuber KSI in 2018.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here