1-MIN READ

Fluminense Beat Inter 2-1 With Goal Direct From Corner

Fluminense came from behind to win 21 away at Internacional on Sunday, with one of their goals coming directly from a corner, denting their hosts' title chances and bringing themselves into contention as potential challengers.

PORTO ALEGRE: Fluminense came from behind to win 2-1 away at Internacional on Sunday, with one of their goals coming directly from a corner, denting their hosts’ title chances and bringing themselves into contention as potential challengers.

Caio Paulista got the winner for Fluminense with nine minutes left, lifting them into fifth place in the table, one point behind Inter in fourth and four behind joint leaders Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo.

Inter had taken the lead through Mauricio with a quarter of an hour on the clock only for Lucca to equalise 12 minutes into the second half with a goal scored direct from a corner.

The win came broke a run of two consecutive defeats for the Rio de Janeiro side.


  • First Published: November 23, 2020, 5:09 IST
