1-MIN READ

Flyers Sign Braun To 2-year Extension; Niskanen Retires

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a twoyear contract at an annual average of $1.8 million.

PHILADELPHIA: The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

  First Published: October 6, 2020, 1:45 AM IST
