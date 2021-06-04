Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Admitted to PGI after His Oxygen Level Dip

Legendary Olympian Milkha Singh has been admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in his home city Chandigarh after his Oxygen levels started to dip late Thursday evening.

Hospital sources said the Flying Sikh, as he is popularly known, has been kept under observation and is presently stable. He was discharged from a private hospital earlier this week after he recovered from Covid.

His wife Nirmal Kaur was also admitted to a private hospital about a week back after she tested positive. Nirmal, 82, was last week admitted to the hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 pneumonia.

Singh missed a podium finish in the 400m race at the 1960 Rome Olympic Game, as he clocked 45.73 secs to finish fourth in a photo finish.

