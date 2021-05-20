Legendary athlete Milkha Singh popularly known as Flying Sikh, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Though his condition is stated to be stable, the veteran Olympian is learnt to be running 101 fever since Wednesday night. He is currently under home isolation.

Recently, the 91-year-old legend had called upon people to stay indoors during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to family sources, a team of PGIMER doctors were monitoring Milkha’s health. A couple of servants in the Singh household had reportedly tested positive for covid. Soonafter, all the family members underwent the RTPCR test but barring the veteran athlete all others tested negative.

More to follow…

