FMSCI Announces Initiatives to Revive Motorsport, Awaiting Clarity from Government on Restarting Events

FMSCI (Photo Credit: Twitter)

FMSCI also offered free renewal of competition license for 2021 season if a competitor doesn't take part in the current year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Governing body FMSCI on Tuesday announced a slew of measures aimed at reviving Indian motorsports, which is reeling from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

FMSCI has offered free renewal of competition license for 2021 season if a competitor doesn't take part in the current year.

The body, however, said "clarity is needed" on how it can restart motorsport activity after government permitted the opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators.

In a statement, it also announced a one year extension for the existing promoters of various national championships irrespective of whether the event was conducted in 2020.

The national federation offered 100 percent waiver on the naming rights fees for event if no sponsor is associated with it. "50 percent of naming rights fees will be charged otherwise," said the FMSCI.

It also decided to fully waive permit fees for organisers of all status of events "if no sponsor is associated with the event", otherwise 50 percent of it will be charged.

"Local stewards will be appointed to ease the burden of travel and hospitality costs for organisers," the statement added.


