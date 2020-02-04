Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Following News of WWE Superstar Samoa Joe's Suspension, Sources Say It's Not True

Reports suggested that Samoa Joe had failed a WWE Wellness Policy test but new developments say the company denies Joe's suspension.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Following News of WWE Superstar Samoa Joe's Suspension, Sources Say It's Not True
Samoa Joe (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE superstar Samoa Joe was reportedly suspended for failing a WWE Wellness Policy test. According to Wrestle Votes, some more suspensions from RAW were coming along, hinting that a Southern California wrestler was the subject of a possible suspension. The news follows Andrade's suspension last week for failing a WWE Wellness Policy test.

While no official confirmation has been given by WWE yet, Wrestle Votes followed their tweet with a picture of Samoa Joe looking pissed off while checking his cell phone.

However, it has been revealed since then that WWE officials have vehemently denied that the wrestler has been suspended. According to a tweet by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, "top staff within the company have vehemently denied to Fightful.com and FightfulSelect.com that Samoa Joe is suspended."

Joe was last seen in action alongside Kevin Owens last week when they had a Raw Tag Team Championship match against Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins. The match saw Owens lose after Joe was taken out following an awkward landing off a dive.

WWE United States Champion Andrade got suspended by WWE last week for 30 days.

Following the suspension, Andrade took to Instagram to post a message, writing, "Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going."

