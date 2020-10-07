Football Fantasy Tips FRA vs UKR  Dream11 Team Prediction International Friendly France vs Ukraine Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

World Champions France will play against Ukraine in an International Friendly outing at the Stade de France on Thursday, October 8. The two teams have faced each other nine times in the past. Out of the total, five fixtures were won by France and in one match, Ukraine managed to register a win. All other matches have ended in a draw.

The French team, under coach Didier Deschamps, are a tight knit side and Ukraine will surely find this fixture tough. Both teams have been devastated by Covid-19 cases.

For the French side Leo Dubois, the right-back who plays for Lyon in Ligue 1, has tested positive for coronavirus. Ukraine is in a bad shape too with three of their goalkeepers now suffering from the virus.

In terms of recent performances, France remain unbeaten in nine matches now. Ukraine also had their own 10-game winning streak that came to an end after they lost 4-0 to Spain in their Nations League Group A fixture. International Friendly France vs Ukraine will commence from 12:40 AM IST.

FRA vs UKR International Friendly France Probable XI vs Ukraine: Maignan; Pavard, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Digne; Kante, Aouar, Tolisso; Mbappe, Giroud, Martial

FRA vs UKR International Friendly Ukraine Probable XI vs France: Lunin; Karavayev, Plastun, Cheberko, Mykhaylichenko; Sydorchuk, Kharatin, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov