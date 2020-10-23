Football Legend Pele Turns 80; Check Out The Top Records of Brazilian GOAT

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, is arguably the greatest football player of all time and his records are a testament to his incredible athleticism.

He was declared the Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was also named the joint winner of the FIFA Player of the Century award, which he shared with Argentine great Diego Maradona.

At one point during his career, he was the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Pele turns 80 on Friday. Let us recall some of his greatest records on the field, some of which are likely to stand the test of time.

1. Most career goals: 1283 goals in 1363 games

Pele has his name in the Guinness World Records for scoring the maximum number of goals by an individual. He is the most successful top division scorer with 541 goals and including the friendlies, his tally rises to 1283 goals in 1363 games.

2. Most FIFA World Cup winners' medals – Three times

Pele holds another Guinness World Record for being the only player to win the World Cup three times. The first of three titles came in 1958, followed by another in 1962. The third win came after a gap of eight years in 1970. Most footballers don’t even get the chance to play the tournament thrice in their career.

3. Most number of hat-tricks – 92

Pele has scored hat-trick goals a record 92 times in his career, which is by far one of those things that would never be surpassed by anyone. While fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi argue the hotly contested GOAT debate, they should know that they have scored hat-tricks 39 and 38 times respectively.

4. Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup

Pele holds the record of being the youngest player to score a hat-trick of goals. It happened during a 1958 FIFA World Cup match against France. Pele was 17 years and 244 days. At the time, Pele was also the youngest to play in a World Cup.

5. Youngest player to score a goal in World Cup Final

Playing against Sweden, Pele, who was 17 years and 249 days old, became the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup Final in 1958. In the same tournament, he had become the youngest player to score a FIFA World Cup goal in a match against Wales.