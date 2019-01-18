English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Football Star Ronaldo Expected in Madrid for Tax Fraud Trial
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected back in Madrid on Tuesday to attend a trial for tax evasion where Spanish prosecutors are asking for a 23-month prison sentence and fine.
(Image: Juventus)
Loading...
Madrid: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected back in Madrid on Tuesday to attend a trial for tax evasion where Spanish prosecutors are asking for a 23-month prison sentence and fine.
Ronaldo's former Madrid teammate Xabi Alonso is also due in court next Tuesday for another case of tax fraud.
Portuguese striker Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus last July, is expected to plead guilty after he agreed a settlement worth 18.8 million euros ($21.43 million) with Spanish tax authorities last summer.
However, he is unlikely to serve any time in prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.
The prosecutor's office said it was seeking a fine of 5.7 million euros, which it said Ronaldo had already paid, as well as interest of about one million euros.
That fine, expected to be confirmed on Tuesday in a Madrid court, is part of the total agreed in the earlier settlement, judicial sources said.
Ronaldo, 33, who has helped take Juventus to the top of Italian football's Serie A, will have to travel to Madrid immediately after playing against Chievo on Monday.
The trial was initially expected to take place on Monday but the prosecutor's office said the date was now set for Tuesday.
It is expected to be concluded on the same day and be short, with officials saying the hearing will only require Ronaldo to confirm he accepts the deal.
Ronaldo is involved in a second legal case where police in the United States asked Italian authorities to obtain a DNA sample from him as part of their investigation into accusations he raped a woman a decade ago in Las Vegas.
Ronaldo says he is innocent and that the sexual encounter in question was consensual.
In the case of Xabi Alonso, prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence and four million euro fine. A World Cup winner with Spain who retired from football in 2017, Alonso is accused of defrauding the Spanish state of two million euros between 2010 and 2012.
Alonso, whose adviser Ivan Zaldua Acuenaga and administrator Ignasi Maestre Casanova face the same sentence, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Ronaldo's former Madrid teammate Xabi Alonso is also due in court next Tuesday for another case of tax fraud.
Portuguese striker Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid for Juventus last July, is expected to plead guilty after he agreed a settlement worth 18.8 million euros ($21.43 million) with Spanish tax authorities last summer.
However, he is unlikely to serve any time in prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.
The prosecutor's office said it was seeking a fine of 5.7 million euros, which it said Ronaldo had already paid, as well as interest of about one million euros.
That fine, expected to be confirmed on Tuesday in a Madrid court, is part of the total agreed in the earlier settlement, judicial sources said.
Ronaldo, 33, who has helped take Juventus to the top of Italian football's Serie A, will have to travel to Madrid immediately after playing against Chievo on Monday.
The trial was initially expected to take place on Monday but the prosecutor's office said the date was now set for Tuesday.
It is expected to be concluded on the same day and be short, with officials saying the hearing will only require Ronaldo to confirm he accepts the deal.
Ronaldo is involved in a second legal case where police in the United States asked Italian authorities to obtain a DNA sample from him as part of their investigation into accusations he raped a woman a decade ago in Las Vegas.
Ronaldo says he is innocent and that the sexual encounter in question was consensual.
In the case of Xabi Alonso, prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence and four million euro fine. A World Cup winner with Spain who retired from football in 2017, Alonso is accused of defrauding the Spanish state of two million euros between 2010 and 2012.
Alonso, whose adviser Ivan Zaldua Acuenaga and administrator Ignasi Maestre Casanova face the same sentence, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
-
Wednesday 19 December , 2018
WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Wednesday 19 December , 2018 WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results