Football Transfer News Sept. 7: Newcastle Sign Bournemouth's Wilson and Fraser; Haaland, Mbappe on Real Madrid Radar

Football Transfer News September 7: Newcastle United announced the signing of free agent Ryan Fraser on a five-year deal after they signed England striker Callum Wilson for 20 million pounds from Bournemouth. Sheffield United agreed long-term deals for Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County, as Sevilla signed Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a five-year deal. Manchester United Women are on the verge of agreeing a deal for World Cup-winning United States stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press on 1-year-deals, according to BBC. Iranian defender Hadi Mohammadi is rumoured to be joining FC Goa while Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre is linked with Mumbai City FC. Thiago Alcantara is wanted by both Liverpool and Barcelona while Barca coach Ronald Koeman wants Georginio Wijnaldum. Two-time I-League winning defender Ashutosh Mehta joined NorthEast United FC from Mohun Bagan, according to reports. Real Madrid are keen to bring in Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, reports ABC Spain. Manchester United continue their chase of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to the English winger about coming to Old Trafford, Express reports.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market.The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 7, 2020 11:39 pm (IST)
Sheffield United sign Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County on long-term deals.
Bogle and Lowe signed four-year deals with Sheffield paying Derby an undisclosed fee.
Sheffield Manager Chris Wilder on the signing of Bogle and Lowe : "The Championship has been a great recruitment area for us and I wanted to bring some young players in who will provide competition for places.
"Jayden and Max will put huge pressure on George (Baldock) and Enda (Stevens). It was important we got the right characters, the right type of players, ones who are athletic and technically very good, both are modern day wing backs and I'm looking forward to working with them."
Welcome, Jayden & Max. ✍️
Chris Wilder has added two exciting wing-backs to his squad, with the long-term signings of Derby County duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe.
"Its an honor to be here", 22-year-old Weston McKennie said in Italian, after becoming the first American to join Juventus.
McKennie, who signed from German club Schalke at the end of last month, then switched to English and spoke about racial injustice in the United States, as well as being a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on signing Ryan Fraser: "I'm delighted to bring Ryan to Newcastle United. We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer.
"His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I'm looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.
"He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season."
✍️ #NUFC are thrilled to announce the signing of Ryan Fraser on a five-year deal!
Newcastle United have signed England striker Callum Wilson on a four-year-deal from AFC Bournemouth for about 20m pounds. Aston Villa were interested in signing the 28-year-old as well and were bidding 21m pounds, according to BBC, but they withdrew as the striker preffered Newcastle. Wilson has four England caps and for Bournemouth, he has made 184 appearances, scoring 67 goals.
Iran's centre-back Hadi Mohammadi is on the market and rumour mills suggest that FC Goa is looking to sign him. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is 41.66m rupees. His current club is Zob Ahan Esfahan, which he joined in 2014. His last two seasons have been on loan. Mohammadi is 29 years old.
Sep 7, 2020 3:50 pm (IST)
Real Madrid are back in training for the upcoming season but Sergio Reguilon may not remain their player when the season kicks off.
He has recently removed that he plays for Sevilla and Real Madrid from his Twitter as well Instagram accounts and has changed his profile picture to one of himself in a Spain shirt. Rumours also suggest that the third-choice left-back may be on his way to Manchester United.
A-League club Sydney FC's striker Adam Le Fondre is rumoured to be joining Manchester City in the Indian Super League. Sydney FC is also a club owned by the City Group, just like Mumbai City FC.
Sep 7, 2020 3:20 pm (IST)
FC Barcelona want midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich while coach Ronald Koeman is more keen on getting Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Liverpool themselves are in the race to sign Alcantara. Barcelona board is not putting pressure on Koeman to change his mind and switch to Alcantara, reports Tobi Altschaffl.
Liverpool are also gauging Barca's ideas regarding Wijnaldum as no official bid has been made by the Catalan club even though they have contacted the player's agent, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Sep 7, 2020 1:42 pm (IST)
Two-time I-League winner Ashutosh Mehta (defender) has joined NorthEast United FC from Mohun Bagan after the latter merged with ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Marcus Mergulhao reports. At NEUFC, Ashutosh will reunited with Khalid Jamil (assistant coach) after working under him at both Aizawl FC (2016-17 I-League-winning campaign) and Mumbai FC.
Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? Real Madrid are looking at a 261m pounds squad overhaul as they aim to bring in Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Braut Haaland and PSG's French superstar Kylian Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu, ABC Spain reports.
Sep 7, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is due to sit a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship that would enable him to move to Serie A champions Juventus, Italian and Uruguayan media said Sunday. There have been widespread reports that Juventus are chasing the 33-year-old Uruguayan who, if the moves go through, would line up alongside defender Giorgio Chiellini, the Italy defender he famously bit in a World Cup match in 2014. However, Juventus have already used up their limit of two non-EU signings following the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo and U.S. international Weston McKinney and would only be able to add Suarez if he can obtain an EU passport.
Sep 7, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
Philippe Coutinho is set to stay at FC Barcelona under Ronald Koeman's new project as the coach has told the club that he wants the Brazilian in Camp Nou and not out on loan again, reports Marca.
On the other hand, Luis Suarez, according to Eurosport, is to sit for a language test on Monday so as to obtain an Italian citizenship in order to facilitate his move to Juventus.
Sep 7, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
Manchester United have been chasing Jadon Sancho since the last couple of transfer windows and this time, they are trying to amp up their efforts to sign him. Despite news reports that the club has evaluated that Borussia Dortmund's evaluation of the English winger is too high, Express reports that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoke to the 20-year-old about joining the Red Devils.
Sep 7, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
SEPTEMBER 6 TRANSFER DEALS
Indian Football:
1. Jamshedpur FC signed former Motherwell FC captain Peter Hartley to bolster their defence for the upcoming 2020-21 Indian Super League season.
2. I-League second division club Mohammedan Sporting from Kolkata signed former Neroca FC forward Singam Subhash Singh.
European Football:
1. Wolves sign Brazilian left-back Marcal from Lyon on a two-year contract for a fee of 2m euros. Marcal helped the Ligue 1 side to the Champions League semi-final last season.
2. Chelsea sent Jamie-Lee Napier (full-back or midfielder) on a loan to Birmingham City, who also got winger Destiney Toussaint.
Sep 7, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.