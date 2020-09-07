Football Transfer News Sept. 7: Newcastle Sign Bournemouth's Wilson and Fraser; Haaland, Mbappe on Real Madrid Radar

Sep 7, 2020 11:39 pm (IST)

Sheffield United sign Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County on long-term deals.

Bogle and Lowe signed four-year deals with Sheffield paying Derby an undisclosed fee.

Sheffield Manager Chris Wilder on the signing of Bogle and Lowe : "The Championship has been a great recruitment area for us and I wanted to bring some young players in who will provide competition for places.

"Jayden and Max will put huge pressure on George (Baldock) and Enda (Stevens). It was important we got the right characters, the right type of players, ones who are athletic and technically very good, both are modern day wing backs and I'm looking forward to working with them."