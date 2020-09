Football Transfer News Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Confirm Peter Hartley Signing; EPL Big Guns Eye Griezmann

Sep 6, 2020 12:10 pm (IST)

INDIAN FOOTBALL TRANSFER DEALS

85. Odisha FC signed Aizawl FC duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela (winger) and Paul Ramfangzauva (midfielder). They have signed 4 year and 3 year deals respectively.

84. Odisha FC signed wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Premjit Singh. Odisha FC also signed defender Kamalpreet Singh from East Bengal.

83. Rochharzela signs for NorthEast United FC from Aizawl FC. They have also signed Nabin Rabha.

82. Pratik Chaudhari (defender) and Lalthuammawia Ralte (goalkeeper) signed for Bengaluru FC from Mumbai City FC and East Bengal, respectively.

81. Hyderabad FC signed Chinglensana Singh Konsham (defender) from FC Goa.

80. Bhupender Singh (forward) signs for Jamshedpur FC from I-League side Sudeva FC.

79. FC Goa sign Alberto Noguera (midfielder) from La Liga 2 side CD Numancia.

78. Hyderabad FC announced the signing of Joel Chianese (forward) from Perth Glory.

77. Laldinpuia PC (defender) is set to join Aizawl FC from Electric Veng FC.

76. Kerala Blasters signed Argentine midfielder Facundo Pereyra.

75. Odisha FC sign ISL veteran Marcelinho. The Brazilian earlier represented Delhi Dynamos, which changed into Odisha FC when they changed their base.

74. I-League second division club Bengaluru United signed Rana Gharami on a two-month deal from Odisha FC.

73. Odisha FC announced the signing of 29-year-old Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio from Brazil 2nd division side CSA.

72. Chennaiyin FC appointed Hungarian Csaba Laszlo as their head coach.

71. Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC coach, walked away from the contract to join FC Barcelona's first team staff, days after which the ISL club appointed Manuel Marquez as their new head coach.

70. Hyderabad FC signed Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor.

69. Jamshedpur FC signed Ricky Lallawmawma (defender) from ATK Mohun Bagan on a two year contract.

68. Mohammedan Sporting rope in Gani Ahmed Nigam from Hyderabad FC.

67. Rohit Kumar moved to Kerala Blasters from Hyderabad FC on a one-year contract.

66. Alfred Jaryan (midfielder) signed a one-year contract extension with Aizawl FC.

65. NorthEast United FC appointed Gerard Nus as their head coach.

64. Manvir Singh (forward) signed for ATK Mohun Bagan from FC Goa

63. Pawan Kumar moved to Jamshedpur FC from NorthEast United FC.

62. Alex Lima signed with Jamshedpur FC from Vietnamese club HCM City.

61. Sandeep Singh (defender) signed for Kerala Blasters from TRAU FC.

60. Ajith Kumar (defender) made a move from Chennai City FC to Bengaluru FC.

59. Nerijus Valskis signed for Jamshedpur FC, moving with Owen Coyle.

58. Carl McHugh signed a contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan until 2021.

57. Himanshu Jangra (forward) signed for Mohammedan Sporting from Punjab FC.

56. Jamshedpur FC expected to sign English defender Peter Hartley from Scottish side Motherwell FC.

55. Kai Heerings (defender) moved from NorthEast United FC to MVV Maastricht.

54. Anwar Ali (defender) signed for Mohammedan Sporting from Mumbai City FC. But his case is currently with AIFF and whether or not he will be allowed to play will depend on his medical case. He had a heart problem.

53. Oswaldo Henriquez, who had a contract with Kerala Blasters, broke it due to coronavirus crisis in India.

52. Jackichand Singh (winger) signed for Jamshedpur FC.

51. Rafael Crivellaro extended his Chennaiyin FC contract for a year.

50. Sumit Rathi (defender) extended his stay at ATK Mohun Bagan until 2025.

49. Subhasish Bose signed for ATK Mohun Bagan from Mumbai City FC.

48. Halicharan Narzary (winger) signed with Hyderabad FC.

47. Hyderabad FC signed goalkeeper Subrata Paul.

46. Eli Sabia (defender) extended his contract with Chennaiyin FC for another year.

45. Sheikh Sahil (midfielder) signed a contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan until 2023.

44. FC Goa announced the massive signing of Spanish centre back Ivan Gonzalez.

43. Nerijus Valskis (striker) officially left Chennaiyin FC.

42. Mumbai City FC's Paulo Machado (midfielder) mutually terminated his contract with the club.

41. Owen Coyle became the coach of Jamshedpur FC after managing Chennaiyin FC last season.

40. Edu Garcia (midfielder) extended his stay at ATK Mohun Bagan until 2022.

39. FC Goa signed Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (winger).

38. Denechandra Meitei (defender) left TRAU FC and signed for Kerala Blasters.

37. NorthEast United FC announced retention of Wayne Vaz, Lalengmawia, Nonthoinganba Meetei, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Rakesh Pradhan.

36. Sahal Abdul Samad signed a contract extension with Kerala Blasters until 2025.

35. Pritam Kotal (defender) extended his stay at ATK Mohun Bagan until 2022.

34. Hugo Boumous (forward) announced his exit from FC Goa.

33. Nishu Kumar (defender) makes the big money move from Bengaluru FC to Kerala Blasters.

32. FC Goa signed Spanish striker Igor Angulo, who has scored about 80 goals in the last four years in the Polish league.

31. Willis Plaza (forward) signed for I-League second division club Mohammedan Sporting from Churchill Brothers.

30. Kingslee Fernandes (midfielder) made a move from FC Goa to Churchill Brothers.

29. Dipanda Dicka (striker) moved to Real Kashmir FC from Punjab FC.

28. Jessel Carneiro (defender) extended his Kerala Blasters contract until 2023.

27. Nestor Dias (midfielder) signed a two-year contract extension with FC Goa.

26. Mashoor Shereef (defender) moved to NorthEast United FC from Chennai City FC.

25. Roy Krishna (forward) extended his contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for a year.

24. Cleiton Silva (forward) signed with Bengaluru FC.

23. Thoiba Singh (midfielder) made a move from Punjab FC to Odisha FC.

22. Leander D'Cunha (defender) extended his FC Goa contract until 2023.

21. Edu Bedia (midfielder) extended his contract with FC Goa until 2022.

20. Laldinliana Renthlei (defender) moved from Chennaiyin FC to Jamshedpur FC.

19. Wungngayam Muirang (defender) moved from Gokulam Kerala FC to Bengaluru FC on a two-year deal. They also signed Joe Zoherliana (defender) from Aizawl FC.

18. Hendry Antonay (defender) and Saurabh Meher (defender) moved to Odisha FC from Indian Arrows.

17. Redeem Tlang (forward) moved from NorthEast Untied FC to FC Goa.

16. Mumbai City FC signed Chanso Horam (midfielder) from Neroca FC on a long-term contract.

15. Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo aka Tiri (defender) moved from Jamshedpur FC to ATK Mohun Bagan.

14. Rohit Danu (forward) made a move to Hyderabad FC from Indian Arrows for an undisclosed amount.

13. Givson Singh (forward) signed for Kerala Blasters from Indian Arrows for a fee of Rs 3.02m.

12. Ponif Vaz (defender) moved from Churchill Brothers to NorthEast United FC on free transfer.

11. Vikram Pratap Singh (forward) made a move from Indian Arrows to Mumbai City FC for Rs 5.03m.

10. Samuel Lalmuanpuia (midfielder) signs for Odisha FC from Kerala Blasters on a free transfer.

9. Sandesh Jhingan (defender) parted ways with Kerala Blasters after spending six seasons with them.

8. East Bengal announced the signing of midfield trio of Eugeneson Lyngdoh (from Bengaluru FC), Milan Singh (from NorthEast United FC) and Mohammed Rafique (from Mumbai City FC).

7. George D'Souza (defender) signed for Odisha FC from Sesa Football Academy.

6. Rafique Ali Sardar (goalkeeper) moved from Jamshedpur FC to East Bengal.

5. Sehnaj Singh (midfielder) signed for East Bengal from ATK.

4. Mohammad Irshad (midfielder) signed for East Bengal from Gokulam Kerala FC.

3. 23-year-old Ritwik Das (midfielder) moved from Real Kashmir FC to Kerala Blasters.

2. Kamaljit Singh (goalkeeper) moved to Odisha FC from Hyderabad FC.

1. Mandar Rao Dessai (defender) moved from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC.