Football Transfer News Live Updates: Adam Le Fondre to Mumbai City FC, Luis Garcia Among East Bengal's Shortlisted Coaches

Adam Le Fondre and Mumbai City FC have agreed terms for the upcoming ISL season, according to Goal.com. Luis Garcia is one of the three coaches East Bengal have shortlisted for appointment, according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao. Bayern Munich have sent a bid to Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign him on loan till 2021 with obligation or option to buy, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal, on the other hand are still pushing to sign Houssem Aouar but Romano reports Lyon won't accept anything lesser than 50m euros.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.