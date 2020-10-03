SPORTS

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Adam Le Fondre to Mumbai City FC, Luis Garcia Among East Bengal's Shortlisted Coaches

News18.com | October 3, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Football Transfer News Live Updates: Adam Le Fondre and Mumbai City FC have agreed terms for the upcoming ISL season, according to Goal.com. Luis Garcia is one of the three coaches East Bengal have shortlisted for appointment, according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao. Bayern Munich have sent a bid to Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign him on loan till 2021 with obligation or option to buy, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal, on the other hand are still pushing to sign Houssem Aouar but Romano reports Lyon won't accept anything lesser than 50m euros.

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Oct 3, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

Mumbai City FC have agreed terms with A-League outfit Sydney FC's English striker Adam Le Fondre ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), according to Goal.com. Le Fondre will be the fifth A-League player to move to ISL this season.

Oct 3, 2020 11:23 am (IST)

Luis Garcia is one of the coaches shortlisted by East Bengal and has been interviewed for the coach position, according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao. Apart from him, there's Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and another UK-based coach.

Oct 3, 2020 11:04 am (IST)

Arsenal Still Want Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are still pushing to sign Houssem Aouar but Fabrizio Romano reports Lyon won't accept anything lesser than 50m euros. Also, PSG have dropped the idea of getting Aouar.

Oct 3, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

Bayern Munich Bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have sent a bid to Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign him on loan till 2021 with obligation or option to buy, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. However, Hudson-Odoi is not pushing for a move because Frank Lampard has faith in him and wants him at Stamford Bridge.

Oct 3, 2020 10:50 am (IST)

Oct 3, 2020 10:49 am (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.

In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.

