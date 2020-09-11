Football Transfer News September 11: Gonzalo Higuain Close to Joining Inter Miami, Danny Rose Nears Spurs Exit

Sep 11, 2020 6:45 pm (IST)

Alexandre Lacazette will stay on at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta at the Premier League's pre-match press conference said that the Frenchman is keen to fight for his place at the London club.

Lacazette has been rumoured to be on his way out of the Emirates with Juventus or Atletico Madrid being likely destinations.

"He is really happy here. He wants to continue improving and contributing to the team," Arteta said.

"I know how good he is, the impact he’s having.

"He knows about the competition he has as well with the front players so again he needs to demand himself to be the best striker at this football club the same as the rest and he was very happy to hear that and the way he’s been training and conducting [himself] has been excellent."