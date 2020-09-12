SPORTS

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gary Hooper to Kerala Blasters Confirmed? Odisha FC Sign Jacob Tratt

News18.com | September 12, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Kerala Blasters have reportedly secured the signing of A-League forward Gary Hooper from Wellington Phoenix, The Bridge reports. Hooper has previously played for Sheffield Wednesday and has been strongly linked with the Kochi-based club. On the other hand, PSG have signed AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi on loan while Fulham have also secured Torino's Ola Aina on season-long loan. Earlier, Odisha FC announced the signing of defender Jacob Tratt on one-year deal.

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 12, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)
West Bromwich Albion Struggling to Close More Deals in Difficult Transfer Window: Manager Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic said lack of funds means the club is struggling to close out more deals.

Sep 12, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)

A 27-year-old international midfielder from Africa has signed with ISL club NorthEast United FC, Marcus Mergulhao has teased. He said NEUFC had also made an offer to a Senegalese striker but he is reportedly moving to Turkey.

Sep 12, 2020 12:00 pm (IST)
Crystal Palace Start Premier League Season with Injury Crisis

Crystal Palace will begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton with eight first-team players unavailable.

Sep 12, 2020 11:48 am (IST)
Fulham Sign Torino Wing Back Ola Aina On Season-long Loan

Fulham have signed wing-back Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Serie A side Torino.

Sep 12, 2020 11:45 am (IST)
PSG Sign Right Back Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma On Loan

Paris Saint-Germain signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season's loan from Italian club AS Roma.

Sep 12, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

Kerala Blasters have been successful in securing the signing of A-League team Wellington Phoenix's Gary Hooper, The Bridge reports. India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao had reported that Hooper had offers from elsewhere, including Russia as well, but he has chosen India.

Sep 12, 2020 11:40 am (IST)

Sep 12, 2020 11:35 am (IST)

Hi and welcome to the daily Football Transfer Window live blog of News18 Sports. Here, we will be giving you all the latest transfer news and rumours but first, let's rewind and see all the deals that have happened from April to September so far.

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gary Hooper to Kerala Blasters Confirmed? Odisha FC Sign Jacob Tratt
Gary Hooper (L) and Jacob Tratt. (Photo Credit: Reuters and ISL)

In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.

In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.

