Football Transfer News September 14: Odisha FC Part Ways with Marcos Tebar and 5 Others, Man Utd to Move for Bale

Sep 14, 2020 9:04 pm (IST)
Odisha FC have announced that they are parting ways with five foreigners ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). They thanked Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, Carlos Delgado, Xisco Hernandez and Martin Perez Guedes for their services to the club.
Czech Republic forward Zdenek Ondrasek has agreed to leave FC Dallas to join Viktoria Plzen in the Czech league. The 31-year-old has flown to the Czech Republic from the United States on Monday and should join the team the following day after undergoing a medical.
Daily Star reports that Manchester United are set to move for former Tottenham man Gareth Bale after having struggled to strike a deal for Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Red Devilswill only have to pay about 20m euros if they want to wrap up the 31-year-old Wales winger.
Sep 14, 2020 3:16 pm (IST)
Looks like Arturo Vidal's move to Inter Milan is edging closer.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports thatArturo Vidal is *not* flying from Barcelona to Milano tonight. He’s going to join Inter as reported by days - last details will be sorted on next few hours/days, then Barça will authorize Vidal to leave the club and fly to Milano.
Sep 14, 2020 2:03 pm (IST)
Manchester United to walk away from Sancho deal
According to Daily Telegraph, Manchester United is likely to walk away from a summer deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho. Instead, the Red Devils have made enquiries over alternative forwards such as Gareth Bale, Douglas Costa and Ivan Perisic.
Sep 14, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
If rumours are to be believed, former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor is set to join Odisha FC after the 34-year-old mutually agreed to part ways with Wellington Phoenix. Taylor joined the Phoenix in July 2018, following a stellar career for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and subsequent stops in the MLS and League One.
Mumbai City FC have roped in France-born attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous from FC Goa. He was named last year's Indian Super League Hero of the season. Goal reports that the Islanders have reportedly paid the Gaurs ₹1.6 crores which was Boumous' release clause.
Sep 14, 2020 10:57 am (IST)
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 am (IST)
Watford Sell Pelvis Estupinan | Villarreal sign Pelvis Estupinan from Watford as Alberto Moreno replacement in 15 million euros deal plus add-ons, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports.
Sep 14, 2020 9:38 am (IST)
Nepal captain and goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong signed with Roundglass Punjab FC, former owner Ranjit Bajaj said. The 30-year-old was previously with the older-named entity of Punjab FC, called Minerva Punjab FC.
I-League second division club FC Bengaluru United signed three players for the tournament next month - winger Nicholas Fernandes, strike pair of Ronaldo Oliveira and Jason Vaz, Times of India reports. Nicholas' contract is of five months from Gokulam Kerala FC.
Sep 14, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.
Gareth Bale (L) and Steven Taylor. (Photos Credit: Gareth Bale Twitter and Wellington Phoenix Twitter)
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.