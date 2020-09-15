Football Transfer News Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan in Final Talks with ATKMB, Manchester United Move for Sergio Reguilon

Event Highlights
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Manchester United to Bid for Sergio Reguilon | Manchester United, who have grown frustrated by the to-and-fro battle with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, have now decided to concentrate on moving for Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon. They will make an official bid but are not ready to pay 30 million euros. Real Madrid are also looking to add a buyback clause in the deal. For Manchester United, personal terms with Reguilon are not a problem as he wants to move to United, utdreport states.
Sandesh Jhingan is in final talks with ATK Mohun Bagan to join the club ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League, Goal.com reports. India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao had reported that coronavirus pandemic spoilt Jhingan's chances of playing abroad and so he will be staying in India only. We had earlier reported that Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj had confirmed that Jhingan had signed a five-year deal with ATK MB.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.
