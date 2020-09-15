Football Transfer News Live Updates: Sandesh Jhingan in Final Talks with ATKMB, Manchester United Move for Sergio Reguilon

Event Highlights Sandesh Jhingan to ATK Closer

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.

India defender Sandesh Jhingan is close to completed a move for ATK Mohun Bagan FC and is in the stages of final discussion, Goal.com reports. Borussia Dortmund's sporting director has said that Jadon Sancho will play for the Bundesliga club this season. Manchester United are set to submit a bid for Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon but are not keen to pay 30 million euros while Madrid ask for a buyback clause in the contract, utdreport states.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets. Sep 15, 2020 12:18 pm (IST) Jadon Sancho Will Stay at Borussia Dortmund | After 45 days of to-and-fro between Manchester United and Dortmund, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said, "Jadon Sancho will play for BVB this season." Manchester United have not submitted any new bid for the English winger. Sep 15, 2020 11:52 am (IST) Manchester United to Bid for Sergio Reguilon | Manchester United, who have grown frustrated by the to-and-fro battle with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, have now decided to concentrate on moving for Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon. They will make an official bid but are not ready to pay 30 million euros. Real Madrid are also looking to add a buyback clause in the deal. For Manchester United, personal terms with Reguilon are not a problem as he wants to move to United, utdreport states. Sep 15, 2020 11:37 am (IST) Sandesh Jhingan is in final talks with ATK Mohun Bagan to join the club ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League, Goal.com reports. India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao had reported that coronavirus pandemic spoilt Jhingan's chances of playing abroad and so he will be staying in India only. We had earlier reported that Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj had confirmed that Jhingan had signed a five-year deal with ATK MB. Sep 15, 2020 11:30 am (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

Sandesh Jhingan (L) and Sergio Reguilon. (Photo Credit: AIFF and Reuters)



In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.



In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.