Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gareth Bale Back to Tottenham? Spurs Steal Reguilon from Manchester United

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Tottenham Hotspur are all set to sign Sergio Reguilon after agreeing on fee and buy back clause with Real Madrid. Gareth Bale is looking to make a move back to Tottenham Hotspur as his agent said that the London club has got in touch with Real Madrid to re-sign him. FC Barcelona are in a fix with the Memphis Depay deal as they cannot sign him before selling players, as confirmed by new coach Ronald Koeman.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 16, 2020 3:45 pm (IST)
Aston Villa's new signing Emiliano Martinez says thanks you to Arsenal fans with emotional video post.
“With my family, we decided, after 11 years at the club, you work 10 years so hard, you will leave through the front door today," the Argentinean said on Instagram.
“For me, I couldn’t be happier to leave through the front door with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me, the club.
“I’m just very grateful for the 11 years at Arsenal, even though it was a hard road for me and I suffered through my time at Arsenal.
“Today I’m happy and I try to show young goalies that hard work pays off. When you work hard, you’re not going to be happy the whole time, you’re going to have frustration, bad times in your life, but you have to work past that."
Marash Kumbulla Signs with AS Roma | Kumbulla is set to join Roma from Verona. He had been in talks with Inter Milan and Lazio as well but he has chosen to go with Roma, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said. The contract is expected to be till June 2025. However, Roma are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United for Chris Smalling.
Sep 16, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed | Tottenham Hotspur is all set to sneak Sergio Reguilon from right under Manchester United's nose, The Guardian reports. Reguilon is all set to join the Spurs for a fee of 30 million euros after Reguilon agreed personal terms as well. Spurs conceded to both of Real Madrid's clauses - buy back and pre-emption while buy back clause was the main roadbloack between Madrid and United's agreement.
Sep 16, 2020 11:24 am (IST)
Memphis Depay-Barcelona Deal Hits Snag | Memphis Depay was almost set to join Barcelona this week but suddenly the deal has hit a roadblock. Ronald Koeman confirmed to Dutch media that Barcelona will have to sell players to sign Depay and Lyon president came out and said that Barcelona president told him Depay was too expensive for them at the moment.
Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur? | Gareth Bale had said a few days ago that he would consider a move back to Premier League and now his agent has said that Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Real Madrid in a bid to re-sign the Welsh star.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.
Gareth Bale (L) and Sergio Reguilon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.