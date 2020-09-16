Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gareth Bale Back to Tottenham? Spurs Steal Reguilon from Manchester United

Sep 16, 2020 3:45 pm (IST)

Aston Villa's new signing Emiliano Martinez says thanks you to Arsenal fans with emotional video post.

“With my family, we decided, after 11 years at the club, you work 10 years so hard, you will leave through the front door today," the Argentinean said on Instagram.

“For me, I couldn’t be happier to leave through the front door with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me, the club.

“I’m just very grateful for the 11 years at Arsenal, even though it was a hard road for me and I suffered through my time at Arsenal.

“Today I’m happy and I try to show young goalies that hard work pays off. When you work hard, you’re not going to be happy the whole time, you’re going to have frustration, bad times in your life, but you have to work past that."