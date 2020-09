Sep 17, 2020 11:46 am (IST)

Forgotten by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, Danny Rose is all set to move to Genoa.

Earlier a lona deal was rumoured but a permanent move is imminent with Rose having just one year left on his contract at Spurs.

A move was certain as the 30-year-old defender has not even been given a squad number by Mourinho.