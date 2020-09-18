Football Transfer News Live Updates: Bale Close to Spurs, Man Utd Look for Sacho Alternatives

Event Highlights Bale Move Confirmed with Golf Booking? Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gareth Bale is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid after completing his medical with London club. Manchester United are weighing up alternatives as they accept defeat in trying to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool after ending his seven-year stint with Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will reportedly pay 20 million pounds up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds later. Hyderbabad FC announced the signing of Aridane Santana on a 1-year deal and will be sporting the No. 9 jersey.



Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.

Gareth Bale is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid after completing his medical with London club. Manchester United are weighing up alternatives as they accept defeat in trying to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool after ending his seven-year stint with Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will reportedly pay 20 million pounds up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds later. Hyderbabad FC announced the signing of Aridane Santana on a 1-year deal and will be sporting the No. 9 jersey.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets. Sep 18, 2020 11:14 am (IST) After losing out Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United are eyeing Porto's Alex Telles at left-back. As per Portuguese news outlet A Bola, the 27-year-old Telles' agent is expecting the Old Trafford outfit to make a move for his client soon. Sep 18, 2020 10:45 am (IST) Manchester United are looking at Atalanta's young winger Amad Traore as a posible alternative for Jadon Sancho. According to Manchester Evening News, the right-sided Atalatna winger is a genuine transfer target given the difficulty they have had in getting Sancho through the door at Old Trafford. Sep 18, 2020 10:17 am (IST) Fans on social media have dug up evidence of Garth Bale's move to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid. The Welsh star is scheduled to play golf in London with Spurs chief Daniel Levy. Sep 18, 2020 10:00 am (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.



In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea