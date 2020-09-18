Football Transfer News Live Updates: Bale Close to Spurs, Man Utd Look for Sacho Alternatives

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Football Transfer News Live Updates: Gareth Bale is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid after completing his medical with London club. Manchester United are weighing up alternatives as they accept defeat in trying to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool after ending his seven-year stint with Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will reportedly pay 20 million pounds up front with a potential additional 5 million pounds later. Hyderbabad FC announced the signing of Aridane Santana on a 1-year deal and will be sporting the No. 9 jersey.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea
