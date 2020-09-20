Football Transfer News Live Updates: Tottenham Sign Bale and Reguilon, Joseba Beitia Waiting for ISL Move

Event Highlights Joseba Beitia Waiting for ISL

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Spurs reportedly paid 20 million pounds for Reguilon while Bale arrived back at the London club on a season-long loan. Former I-League winner with Mohun Bagan, Joseba Beitia, is waiting for a move to the ISL and has turned down two offers from I-League clubs, according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets. Sep 20, 2020 11:34 am (IST) Joseba Beitia, who won the I-League 2019-20 with Mohun Bagan, has turned down two offers from I-League clubs in hopes of making the move to the Indian Super League (ISL), according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao. However, Beitia is yet to sign anywhere. Sep 20, 2020 11:29 am (IST) Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Spurs reportedly paid 20 million pounds for Reguilon while Bale arrived back at the London club on a season-long loan. Life comes at you fast.#BaleIsBack ⚪️ #HolaReguilón pic.twitter.com/uFQvOcnlwh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020 Sep 20, 2020 11:24 am (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

Sergio Reguilon (L), Gareth Bale (C) and Joseba Beitia. (Photo Credit: Tottenham Twitter and Beitia Instagram)



In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.



In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.