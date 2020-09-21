Football Transfer News Live Updates: ATK MB Sign Bradden Inman from A-League, Arturo Vidal to Seal Move to Inter Milan

Sep 21, 2020 11:27 am (IST)

Kerala Blasters are aiming to sign Gary Hooper, who is to pass a medical test, in order for the signing to be completed, India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao said. They are also going for a European defensive midfielder with whom talks have been concluded and the Blasters hope to complete the signing. The fifth foreigner they are going for is an African defender and the club believes they have convinced him.

They are also in talks with an Asian striker, who scored in the Premier League, but the deal is complicated with him being counted as an AFC player being an issue. They might also go for either an Asian defender or a foreign striker.