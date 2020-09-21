SPORTS

Football Transfer News Live Updates: ATK MB Sign Bradden Inman from A-League, Arturo Vidal to Seal Move to Inter Milan

News18.com | September 21, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Football Transfer News Live Updates: Kerala Blasters are close to signing Gary Hooper while they are going for three to four other players under the foreigners category. ATK Mohun Bagan FC signed Bradden Inman from A-League's Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed transfer fee. Inman had a year left on his contract for which the Kolkata club paid the transfer money. Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, on the other hand, is in Milan to complete the move to Inter and will reunited with his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte.

Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 21, 2020 11:27 am (IST)

Kerala Blasters are aiming to sign Gary Hooper, who is to pass a medical test, in order for the signing to be completed, India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao said. They are also going for a European defensive midfielder with whom talks have been concluded and the Blasters hope to complete the signing. The fifth foreigner they are going for is an African defender and the club believes they have convinced him.

They are also in talks with an Asian striker, who scored in the Premier League, but the deal is complicated with him being counted as an AFC player being an issue. They might also go for either an Asian defender or a foreign striker.

Sep 21, 2020 10:41 am (IST)

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, on the other hand, is in Milan to complete the move to Inter and will reunited with his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte.

Sep 21, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC signed Bradden Inman from A-League's Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed transfer fee. Inman had a year left on his contract for which the Kolkata club paid the transfer money. Inman made 25 appearances for Brisbane Roar in his maiden Hyundai A-League season, scoring four goals.

Sep 21, 2020 10:25 am (IST)

Sep 21, 2020 10:24 am (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

Football Transfer News Live Updates: ATK MB Sign Bradden Inman from A-League, Arturo Vidal to Seal Move to Inter Milan
Bradden Inman (L) and Arturo Vidal (Photo Credit: Brisbane Roar Twitter and Arturo Vidal)

In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.

In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.

