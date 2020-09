Football Transfer News Live Updates: Atletico Madrid Sign Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Chelsea to Announce Edouard Mendy

Sep 24, 2020 10:23 am (IST)

Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Barcelona forward Luis Suarez late Wednesday night, confirming the Uruguayan striker is set to continue playing in La Liga rather than joining Juventus in Italy.

Barcelona said that Atletico had agreed to pay six million euros for Suarez, who left his last training session in tears on Wednesday having been told over the summer that he was no longer required by new coach Ronald Koeman.

Suarez leaves as the club's third highest scorer with 198 goals behind Cesar Rodriguez (232) and Lionel Messi (634).

The move to Barcelona's La Liga rivals follows a failed attempt to join Juventus.

