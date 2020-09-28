Football Transfer News Live Updates: Robbie Fowler to be East Bengal Coach? Hernan Santana Quits Sporting Gijon

Event Highlights Hernan Santana Cleared for Mumbai City FC?

Robbie Fowler to East Bengal?

Robbie Fowler is on top of the list for coach position at East Bengal as the club, after entering the ISL, is set to interview for the head coach slot. On the other hand, Hernan Santana, who has been linked with Mumbai City FC, has quit Sporting Gijon and his entry to the ISL looks more and more likely now.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets. Sep 28, 2020 11:27 am (IST) Hernan Santana, who has long been linked with a move to Mumbai City FC, has quit Sporting Gijon, according to Mergulhao and his path to come to India seems to be clear now. Sep 28, 2020 11:25 am (IST) Former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler is set to be appointed as head coach by East Bengal, The Bridge has reported. However, India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao says Fowler is on top of the list and will be the first to be interviewed but there are other coaches (UK, Spain) in the race as well. Sep 28, 2020 11:20 am (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live football transfer blog. We take a look everyday at the transfer window movement in Indian Football and everywhere else, majorly Europe.

Robbie Fowler (L) and Hernan Santana (Photo Credit: Reuters and Santana Instagram)



In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.



In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.