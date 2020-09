Football Transfer News Live Updates: East Bengal Confirm Interest in Robbie Fowler as Coach, Jeje Lalpekhlua to Join Soon

Sep 29, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

East Bengal confirmed that they have approached Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler to take over as head coach from the upcoming Indian Super League season.

"We have had a series of talks with Fowler but I cannot say 'yes' now with responsibility. I can only say Fowler can also be our coach," Hari Om Bangur, the principal owner of the club told PTI from Dubai.

"(The) coach will decide the players so we will have to appoint him at the earliest. We will make the announcement within a couple of days," he added.