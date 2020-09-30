Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Sign Ruben Dias, Coro Leaves FC Goa to Join Atletico Baleares

Sep 30, 2020 10:15 am (IST)

Manchester City completed the signing of Portuguese international Ruben Dias from Benfica. The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a six-year contract, which keeps him at the club until 2026.

"To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn't turn down," Dias said.

"I believe I can improve here, at a club whose ambitions match my own and I will give everything to be successful and win titles," he added.

Meanwhile, defender Nicolas Otamendi left City and has signed a permanent deal with Benfica.