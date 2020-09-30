Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Sign Ruben Dias, Coro Leaves FC Goa to Join Atletico Baleares

Premier League club Leicester City have agreed to sign defender Wesley Fofana from St Etienne.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market. The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Ferran Corominas has left India and joined Secunda B side Atletico Baleares.
Coro lit up the Indian Super League for FC Goa, winning two Golden Boots and two Golden Balls in his three seasons for the Gaurs.
Manchester City completed the signing of Portuguese international Ruben Dias from Benfica. The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a six-year contract, which keeps him at the club until 2026.
"To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn't turn down," Dias said.
"I believe I can improve here, at a club whose ambitions match my own and I will give everything to be successful and win titles," he added.
Meanwhile, defender Nicolas Otamendi left City and has signed a permanent deal with Benfica.
“City are a top club and for me to have the opportunity to be in a club like this, in this league, is everything I could ever have wanted."— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 29, 2020
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/D8d4BRcKqN
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.
