Football Transfer News September 8: Inter Milan Sign Aleksandar Kolarov, Hyderabad FC Sign Spaniard Lluis Sastre

Read More

Inter Milan welcome 34-year-old defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma for a fee of Rs 124.98 million. Barcelona are set to negotiate a long-term deal with teen sensation Ansu Fati as interests grow in the youngster. Lucy Bronze has joined back Manchester City after spending three seasons at Lyon and winning three Champions League titles with them, according to Sky Sports. Abdoulaye Doucoure has reportedly signed with Everton from Watford while Bayer Leverkusen have also reportedly acquired centre forward Patrik Schick from AS Roma. Hyderabad FC have made another Spanish signing in 34-year-old central midfielder Lluis Sastre. Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Rehenesh TP for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the ISL. Mumbai City FC are interested in signing midfielder Hernan Santana from Sporting Gijon. Jeje Lalpekhlua took to Twitter to announce his departure from Chennaiyin FC after spending six years at the club. Everton made the big signing of James Rodriguez for reportedly around 20 million pounds as manager Carlo Ancelotti rejigs the midfield of his team.Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market.The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.