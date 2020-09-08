Football Transfer News September 8: Inter Milan Sign Aleksandar Kolarov, Hyderabad FC Sign Spaniard Lluis Sastre

Football Transfer News September 8: Inter Milan welcome 34-year-old defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma for a fee of Rs 124.98 million. Barcelona are set to negotiate a long-term deal with teen sensation Ansu Fati as interests grow in the youngster. Lucy Bronze has joined back Manchester City after spending three seasons at Lyon and winning three Champions League titles with them, according to Sky Sports. Abdoulaye Doucoure has reportedly signed with Everton from Watford while Bayer Leverkusen have also reportedly acquired centre forward Patrik Schick from AS Roma. Hyderabad FC have made another Spanish signing in 34-year-old central midfielder Lluis Sastre. Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Rehenesh TP for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the ISL. Mumbai City FC are interested in signing midfielder Hernan Santana from Sporting Gijon. Jeje Lalpekhlua took to Twitter to announce his departure from Chennaiyin FC after spending six years at the club. Everton made the big signing of James Rodriguez for reportedly around 20 million pounds as manager Carlo Ancelotti rejigs the midfield of his team.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market.The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 8, 2020 8:18 pm (IST)
While Barcelona was working to keep Lionel Messi, defending champion Real Madrid was quietly making moves to get ready for the Spanish league season. With the transfer of James Rodriguez to Everton made official on Monday, Madrid reportedly reached nearly 90 million euros (106 million dollars) in profits through a busy period in which it re-organised its squad.
Inter Milan announce the signing of left full-back Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma. According to Transfermarkt, the defender has joined the Serie A club for a fee of 124.98 million rupees. This is Kolarov's third club in the Italian league, having played for Lazio and the latest being Roma. In his 182 games-Serie A career, Kolarov has not only contributed to his team's defensive stability but has also scored 23 goals and provided 22 assists. Kolarov is best known for his impeccable free-kicks.
FC Barcelona are set to lock young sensation Ansu Fati! According to Goal.com, Barcelona will be starting negotiations with the La Masia product for a new long-term contract as interest in him rises. Fati recently scored in Spain's UEFA Nations League match to become the youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain.
Sep 8, 2020 4:45 pm (IST)
English star Lucy Bronze is back in the Women's Super League, according to Sky Sports, after spending three seasons with Lyon in France, where she the league and Champions League titles in all of the seasons. Prior to joining Lyon, Bronze was part of City's WSL title-winning side in 2016, the year when they also won the Continental Cup. She also won the Women's FA Cup in 2017 with City.
Sep 8, 2020 4:39 pm (IST)
Czech forward Patrik Schick has joined Bayer Leverkusen from AS Roma on a permanent deal, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal reportedly included 27 million euros plus add ons to AS Roma.
Sep 8, 2020 4:36 pm (IST)
Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed for Everton from Watford, confirmed reports are coming. Reports suggest that Everton have reached an agreement with Watford and the paperworks have been signed. The club confirmation is likely to come soon.
Sep 8, 2020 4:13 pm (IST)
Hyderabad FC have acquired the services of Spanish central midfielder Luis Sastre, who was without a club in the market. A Barcelona product, 34-year-old Sastre has played 209 games in La Liga 2 and has scored six goals and made four assists. Sastre also has the experience of playing in La Liga, where he made 48 appearances and scored one goal.
Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster in demand? Brewster looks like he is wanted by three Premier League clubs - Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Brewster, who was part of England FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team in 2017, will be allowed to leave Liverpool thsi summer window with Aston Villa, Sheffield and Crystal Palace all interested in him, according to the Telegraph and The Sun.
Sep 8, 2020 3:18 pm (IST)
Jamshedpur FC confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Rehenesh TP after weeks of rumours. Jamshedpur have not properly mentioned the years of contract but it is hinted towards only a year's contract. Rehenesh has kept 35 clean sheets in 128 matches in the I-League and ISL across eight years.
ISL club Mumbai City FC are interested in signing Sporting Gijon midfielder Hernan Santana, according to Spanish media reports. The 30-year-old joined Sporting Gijon in 2018 and last season, he made a total of three appearances in La Liga 2 and Copa del Rey. Prior to that in the 2018-19 season, he made 15 appearances in La Liga 2 and scored one goal and assisted one.
Sep 8, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)
Jeje Lalpekhlua thanked the Chennaiyin FC management and fans for all their love and support for the last six years of his life at the club. He said the club made him who he was today.
The Mizo sniper Jeje Lalpekhlua has announced his exit from Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC after being with the team since the inception of the league. He announced his departure along with an emotional post.
Sep 8, 2020 11:30 am (IST)
Everton Sign James Rodriguez | Colombian star James Rodriguez, who has not been in favour with Zinedine Zidane much at Real Madrid, made a move to Everton, where he will reunite with Carlo Ancelotti, who originally signed him for the Los Blancos. British media reported that James was signed for about 20 million pounds.
No transfer deals took place in Indian football despite plenty of rumours.
European Football:
1. Chelsea 's Tariq Uwakwe, who is a academy graduate from the Blues, joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.
2. Newcastle United signed Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.
3. Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan.
4. Brandon Cooper joined Newport County on a season-long loan from Swansea City.
5. Weston McKennie became the first American to join Juventus.
6. Watford signed Croatian striker Stipe Perica on a permanent two-year deal from Udinese.
7. Sevilla signed Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.
8. Sheffield United signed Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe from Derby County on long-term deals.
Sep 8, 2020 11:07 am (IST)
Luis Sastre (L) and Lucy Bronze. (Photo Credit: Hyderabad FC and Reuters)
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.