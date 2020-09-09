Football Transfer News September 9: Manchester United Women Sign Heath and Press, Sandesh Jhingan to ATK Mohun Bagan Confirmed?

Football Transfer News September 9: Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill from Bengaluru FC on a two-year deal. Manchester City Women announced the signing of England left-back Alex Greenwood from Lyon on a 3-year contract. Manchester United Women signed World Cup-winning United States stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press on a one-year deals. Aston Villa sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford, as Yannick Carrasco signed a contract extension with Ateletico Madrd till 2024. Sheffield United signed Oliver Burke from West Brom, with Callum Robinson moving in the other direction. Danny Rose wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and even English football, The Guardian reports. Sandesh Jhingan has signed a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan, Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj said on Twitter. Michy Batshuayi, after scoring a brace for Belgium in UEFA Nations League, confirmed that Crystal Palace are interested in getting him. Leeds United are trying to convince German Julian Draxler to join them in the Premier League from PSG, according to RMC Sport. Jeje Lalpekhlua has Kerala Blasters, East Bengal, Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC as options for a move after announcing exit from Chennaiyin FC, Times of India reports. ATK Mohun Bagan announced the retention of David Williams for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.
Follow the News18 Sports live blog for all the transfer news and gossip from both Indian football and European transfer market.The Indian football transfer window is open till October 20, 2020 while the European transfer window is open for 10 weeks - from July 27 to October 5. This year has been an exception for the football transfer window as well due to coronavirus pandemic with the dates extended and altered according to season end. This year, the Indian football transfer market has seen a lot of buzz as well with clubs trying to make smart buys in limited budgets.
Sep 9, 2020 10:48 pm (IST)
Reports coming in from England and Germany regarding the Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United.
United are willing to pay an initial fee of 50 million pounds, 60 million pounds or 70 million pounds plus significant add-ons with Borussia Dortmund holding on for their valuation of 108 million pounds.
For deal to move ahead, Dortmund need to find a replacement, given that they had given a deadline of August 10, with United needing to finalise a deal or face the ire of their fans.
The latest is though that the issue of agent fees and personal terms are no longer a problem, some good progress has been made in the deal coming to fruition.
Sep 9, 2020 10:16 pm (IST)
Rennes admitted on Wednesday that they were in talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Edouard Mendy.
"Talks have begun, but we're still in the discussion phase, there is no agreement for now, far from it," Rennes president Nicolas Holveck.
Manchester United Women sign USA's World Cup-winning star Christen Press on 1-year deal.
The 31-year-old striker moves from Utah Royals and will join USWNT teammate Tobin Heath at United.
“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team,” Press said after joing
Ivan Perisic will return to Inter Milan after spending a season on loan at Bayern Munich.
Perisic won the UEFA Chapions League, Bundesiga and DFB-Pokal with the Bravarians, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances.
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said: "I'd like to thank Ivan for his performances and his contribution to winning the treble. We were very happy working with him. You could see Ivan's qualities, in particular at the Champions League finals tournament in Lisbon."
ℹ️ Ivan #Perisic will return to Inter Milan after his one-year loan spell.
Manchester United Women have announced the signing of World Cup-winning United States star Tobin Heath on a one-year deal.
32-year-old Heath plays for Portland Thorn and was part of USA's 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cup-winning teams.
After deal, Heath said: "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them. I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."
Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola will be on loan at Fulham this season, after being offered to Arsenal and Chelsea, who did not seem interested.
Areola passed his medical ahead of his move according of a report by RMC Sport.
The 27-year-old PSG goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, where he won the La Liga.
Sep 9, 2020 7:19 pm (IST)
Manchester United's Dylan Levitt will spend the season on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One.
Levitt made his senior debut for Man Utd in the Europa League and also recently made his international debut for Wales.
Sep 9, 2020 6:52 pm (IST)
Memphis Depay has reportedly agreed terms the Catalan club.
Lyon's star Depay, has a bond with new Barca manager Ronald Koeman, having worked together for the Dutch national team.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Lyon and Barcelona had made contact days ago and currently in talks over a transfer.
Fabrizio Romano also gave an update on Georginio Wijnaldum, saying that Barcelona in discussions with the Liverpool midfielder's agents.
Sep 9, 2020 6:28 pm (IST)
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has said that the uncertainty over Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba's future at the club is "not ideal".
Spain playmaker Alcantara and Austria defender Alaba -- key members of the team which won the Champions League last month -- are stalling over signing contract extensions with a year left on their current deals.
Sep 9, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum has been rumoured to move to Barcelona and join Ronald Koeman but recent reports suggest that he is keen on staying back at Anfield.
Wijnaldum according to Sky Sports, is holding talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over his future at the club.
With the 29-year old entering the last year of his contract, if an deal can't be agreed be reached on an extension, Wijnaldum could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in January.
Sep 9, 2020 5:23 pm (IST)
Sheffield United have signed Oliver Burke from West Brom, with Callum Robinson moving in the other direction.
United have completed a fourth signing of the week after securing a deal for Scotland international Oli Burke, who joins from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.
Manchester City Sign Alex Greenwood | England left-back Alex Greenwood has joined Manchester City from Lyon on a three-year deal. She has joined the English club on a free transfer after her contract with Lyon ended.
Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill from Indian Super League rivals Bengaluru FC on a two-year contract. The 184m tall custodian was signed by the Indian Arrows in 2017, and he went on to make 30 appearances for the outfit over two seasons in the I-League.
Sep 9, 2020 4:20 pm (IST)
Ollie Watkins has signed with Aston Villa from Brentford for an initial fee of 28 million pounds, which can go up to £33 million pounds with add-ons.
"Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country, and we wre looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt," head coach Dean Smith said after the signing.
"He is a hugely determined character, who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level."
Danny Rose to Leave Tottenham | Danny Rose wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and instead, English football as well. There is yet to come any news about his next possible destination but a move to Newcastle United, where he spent a few months on loan, is out of question, The Guardian reports.
Sep 9, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)
Houssem Aouar is turning head in England, with Arsenal and Manchester City being interested parties.
Lyon's sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has said that Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the midfielder.
"I get on very well with [Arsenal technical director] Edu, we spoke on the phone. Aouar is really appreciated by Mikel Arteta." - Pernambucano said.
Sep 9, 2020 2:50 pm (IST)
Sandesh Jhingan has signed a five-year deal with current Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan, Minerva Academy and Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj confirmed on Twitter. Jhingan has been long association with signing for ATK Mohun Bagan ever since he announced his departure from Kerala Blasters after six years of association.
Michy Batshuayi Confirms Crystal Palace Interest | Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, who scored a brace for Belgium in their UEFA Nations League match on Wednesday, confirmed that Crystal Palace were interested in him. After the match he said, "Am I going to re-sign at Chelsea to be loaned to Crystal Palace? You're on the right track when you say that. It's something like that."
Sep 9, 2020 1:29 pm (IST)
Leeds United Want Julian Draxler | Lees United, who have just been promoted to the Premier League, are trying to convince Paris Saint-Germain's German winger to join them in England, according to France's RMC Sport.
Sep 9, 2020 11:09 am (IST)
Manchester City Defender on Loan | Manchester City sent out full back Angelio on loan to RB Leipzig for another season after he guided the German team to the Champions League semi-finals on loan. The deal even has an option for Leipzig to buy the Spanish left back.
Newcastle United Sign Jamal Lewis | Ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, Newcastle United signed 22-year-old Northern Ireland left back Jamal Lewis from Norwich City on a five-year deal. British media reported that Newcastle paid around 15 million pounds for him.
After Jeje Lalpekhlua announced his exit from Chennaiyin FC, Times of India reported that he has four options for a move with offers coming from Kerala Blasters, East Bengal, Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.
Sep 9, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
Everton Sign Abdoulaye Doucoure | Abdoulaye Doucoure signed a three-year contract with Everton, making a move from Watford, who got relegated from the Premier League last season. Doucoure signed for Everton for a reported around 20 million pounds.
ATK Mohun Bagan announced that one of their star players David Williams has extended his contract with the club for another season and he will be a part of the squad in the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.
Hi and welcome to the daily Football Transfer Window live blog of News18 Sports. Here, we will be giving you all the latest transfer news and rumours but first, let's rewind and see all the deals that have happened from April to September so far.
In the Indian football transfer window, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC have been the most active ones while Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have had coach changes lately as well. While FC Goa appointed Juan Ferrando as their coach early on and hit the market, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC have only just found their coaches. Hyderabad, who had Albert Roca as their coach, had to be changed after the Spaniard got an offer from FC Barcelona and moved on. In the European football market, Chelsea have been on a spending spree buying extremely talented youngsters to make up a formidable squad.
In Europe, the biggest of the latest transfer deals have been the signing of Kai Havertz by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71m pounds and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United getting the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam. Among the women, Pernille Harder became the most expensive female footballer in the world when she signed with Chelsea.