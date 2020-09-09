Football Transfer News September 9: Manchester United Women Sign Heath and Press, Sandesh Jhingan to ATK Mohun Bagan Confirmed?

Sep 9, 2020 10:48 pm (IST)

Reports coming in from England and Germany regarding the Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United.

United are willing to pay an initial fee of 50 million pounds, 60 million pounds or 70 million pounds plus significant add-ons with Borussia Dortmund holding on for their valuation of 108 million pounds.

For deal to move ahead, Dortmund need to find a replacement, given that they had given a deadline of August 10, with United needing to finalise a deal or face the ire of their fans.

The latest is though that the issue of agent fees and personal terms are no longer a problem, some good progress has been made in the deal coming to fruition.