Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Says Sidharth Malhotra Must Be a Goalkeeper in Parallel Universe; Here's Why

Bengaluru Football Club player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is often mistaken to be actor Sidharth Malhotra on social media. One of his fans tagged Gurpreet in an image where someone again confused him with the Bollywood actor. On Gurpreet’s image, the person commented that he is a big fan and has watched the movie Student of the Year (SOTY), which is actually Sidharth’s debut film.

Tagging Gurpreet, his fan Manju said, “Check this one paaji.”

To this hilarious picture, the footballer replied with a GIF and said, “In parallel universe @SidMalhotra must be a goalkeeper.” Gurpreet is a goalkeeper himself so his tweet indicates that like he is mistaken for an actor, Sidharth must be a goalkeeper in the parallel universe.

Pointing towards an interesting thing, a Twitter user jokingly said that the confusion might be happening because Sidharth played a football match in the movie SOTY.

In SOTY, Sid played a football matchMay be that's why — Bijoy Roy (@sidbijoy) October 29, 2020

Most of the Gurpreet fans found his statement funny and they commented on the tweet with laughing emojis.

Gurpreet Singh Sadhu is a 28-year-old footballer who started playing the sport as an eight-year-old after joining St Stephens Academy. He was signed by the football club East Bengal in 2010 and went on to play for Norwegian club Stabæk from 2014 to 2017. He finally returned to the country and signed a contract with Bengaluru Football Club in August 2017 which has been extended to May 2023.

On the other hand, Sidharth debuted in Bollywood in the year 2012 with SOTY which was directed by prominent filmmaker Karan Johar. Sidharth has worked with some of the biggest production houses of the country in his career so far. His performance in films like Kapoor and Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee and Ek Villain have been appreciated by the critics.

Sidharth last starred in Marjaavaan directed by Milap Zaveri. He will next appear in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani. The movie is based on the life of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.