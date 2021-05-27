Footballer Ryan Gondoh Kicks Homeless Woman's Begging Cup after She Hurls Racist Abuse at Him

A professional footballer couldn’t take it anymore from a beggar when she continuously hurled the ‘N’ word at him and ended up on the wrong side of the athlete’s temper. Wealdstone FC winger Ryan Gondoh is the footballer who faced abusive remarks from the beggar. In the video, a white woman can be seen begging outside Queensway Underground Station in west London, sitting on a pile of newspapers on a wet pavement with her begging cup. The footballer also gave her some change, but later came back to accuse the woman of calling him a “black c***."

The woman first denied the accusation, but admitted being racist while repeatedly calling him the N-word. This made the footballer kick the homeless woman’s begging cup.The incident was posted by the footballer himself on social media, but he has restricted his account after facing backlash.

Watch the video here:

From the video, it is clear that the woman was not happy with the money she had got from Gondoh. She called him ‘greedy’ and also hurled racist abuses at him.

In the video, he repeatedly asks the woman about her racist comments. The woman says that she just called him greedy, however, upon insisting, the woman admits making the remarks, but this time also doubles down on her indiscriminate behaviour.

Furious with her remarks, the footballer kicks her begging cup, and says people like her don’t go far in life. Later, the footballer can be seen returning, saying he came to apologise. However, he empties a bottle of water on her head, making her flee inside the station. He dares the woman beggar to be racist to him again.

While the netizens condemned the behavior of both the parties, many believed that Gondoh should have reported the incident and let the authorities handle it.

